John Stamos "Can't Process" Lori Loughlin's College Admissions Scandal

Wed., 28 Aug. 2019 6:22 AM

John Stamos, Lori Loughlin

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for TV Land

John Stamos says he's "gotta be careful."

In an interview for GQ, the Full House alum was unsurprisingly asked about Lori Loughlin, his longtime on-screen other half on the hit series and its Netflix sequel who shocked the world in March when she was charged in alleged connection with what has become known as the college admissions scandal. She and husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused of paying "bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team—despite the fact that they did not participate in crew—thereby facilitating their admission to USC," an affidavit read. The two pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. 

Meanwhile, Stamos is keeping quiet. "I want to wait until the trial happens, if it does, or whatever the result is, and then talk about it," he told GQ

However, he will say: "I'll tell you one thing that has been strange is: Honestly I can't figure it out. It doesn't make sense," Stamos told the magazine. "I talked to her the morning everything hit. I just can't process it still."

The star further said, "Whatever happened...I'm pretty sure that the punishment is not equal to the crime, if there was a crime."

Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh, Bob Saget, 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Vince Bucci/Invision/AP

He's not the only Full House castmate to face the sticky subject. In April, Candace Cameron Bure shared diplomatic words of support for Loughlin. 

"It's too personal to us," she said on Today while sitting next to fellow co-star Jodie Sweetin. "We'd never want to talk about someone that is a dear and close friend. But I think I've already said that we are family and we stand by each other and pray for each other and we'll always be there for each other."

