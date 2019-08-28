Goo Hye-Sun Held A Successful Exhibition And Becomes Bestselling Author

Boys Over Flowers actress Goo Hye-Sun has updated her Instagram several times since the divorce controversy between her and her husband, Ahn Jae-Hyun, but this time, the 34-year-old actress is using her public platform to share positive news regarding her art exhibition and novel.

On 27 August, Goo uploaded a photo of her and her pet dog in an art exhibition that she organised in Seoul. The caption read, "The ‘A World Without You, Loneliness for Me.' Goo Hye-Sun Invitational Exhibition at the Jinsan Gallery has successfully come to an end. I'll deliver the 20 million won proceeds so an organisation for pets can use it. Thank you."

Despite being in controversy, Goo successfully held her art exhibition and donated the proceeds, which amounted to approximately $16,490, to an animal charity. The actress has always been vocal about her love for animals, stating previously that she "was depressed" due to the passing of her beloved pet dog.