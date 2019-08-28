X1 Makes Their Official Debut: Here's What You Missed

The 11-member boyband, which consists of members Han Seungwoo, Cho Seungyoun, Kim Wooseok, Kim Yohan, Lee Hangyul, Cha Junho, Son Dongpyo, Kang Minhee, Lee Eunsang, Song Hyeongjun and Nam Dohyun, was chosen by fan votes during the hotly contested (and highly controversial) Produce X 101 program.

With just weeks to prepare for their debut, the group has now released their first mini album "Quantum Leap" and held a showcase at Gocheok Sky Dome where they thrilled thousands of fans with flashy song and dance performances. Here are some of the highlights from the event: