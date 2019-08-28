FT Island's Lee Hong-Ki Confirmed To Be Enlisting For Military Service Next Month

29-year-old lead singer of Korean pop-rock group FT Island, Lee Hong-Ki has announced that he will be enlisting into the military next month. 

Lee reportedly received his draft notice to enlist as an active duty soldier for his mandatory military service. The singer's talent agency, FNC Entertainment confirmed that, "Lee Hong-Ki will be enlisting as an active duty soldier on September 30."

Leading up to his enlistment, Lee has been revving up his scheduled activities and projects. He is currently in the midst of rehearsals for the musical titled, I Loved You. The musical is scheduled to run from 20 September to 27 October. Hence, it is likely that Lee will be stepping down from his role in the musical half way through. 

According to local new outlets such as Star News, Lee will be performing on stage up until the last day before his enlistment, 29 September.

Lee will be the first member of FT Island to enlist. 

