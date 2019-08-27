The search for treasure through the ages has led to heartbreak and loss, more often than not, and it seems that YG Entertainment's nascent K-pop group, TREASURE 13, is going through the same.

Earlier this year, the South Korean entertainment company announced big, bright plans for the 13-member boy band and targeted a May/June debut, but those plans have now gone cold in the light of multiple investigations into the company's founder Yang Hyun-suk, and their talent Seungri, the former Big Bang member who has been embroiled in several scandals that have rocked the Korean entertainment industry.

So what exactly has happened to the members of TREASURE 13? So far, YG has denied that its trainees are leaving the company, issuing a statement to say that "all staff members are working in the same way as usual" and that "plans are going as scheduled without any setbacks", but it has been months since we've heard a peep about the K-pop boy band's plans to debut.

Here's everything that we know about TREASURE 13 and their plans, so far.