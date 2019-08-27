Seungri Makes First Public Appearance In Three Months At Police Questioning

On 28 August, former Big Bang member, Seungri arrived at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency at 9.55am KST. The 28-year-old idol was reporting to the Sophisticated Crime Investigation Division of the local police agency after being summoned for questioning. This is Seungri's first public appearance in three months since being embroiled in the Burning Sun scandal that made international headlines.

Seungri is currently being investigated on the suspicions of illicit gambling and alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act. The singer arrived to a crowd of reporters waiting outside the police station, dressed in a simple navy suit and black tie.

"I will diligently cooperate with the police investigation," he stated to the waiting press before bowing his head and apologising.

He then refused to answer any questions thrown at him regarding his alleged gambling charges and proceeded into the station.