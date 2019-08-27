Super Junior Is Back In Action! The K-Pop Group Announces First World Tour In Two Years

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 27 Aug. 2019 8:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Super Junior

Unioncom/VCG via Getty Images

Super Junior is taking back the spotlight One More Time

The OG K-pop boy band has just announced that their world tour, Super Show 8, will take place this October at the KSPO Dome, Seoul. This marks the first time that the boy band is retuning to the stage in full force since its members enlisted in the military. 

The nine active members of the group — Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun — will be performing in the show.

Earlier this year at HallyuPopFest 2019 in Singapore, Leeteuk teased ELFs (Super Junior's fandom) with news of the group's reunion.

"As you know, Kyuhyun has recently returned from the army," he said. "So you might be seeing all of us together for a comeback this year."

However, several members of the original group will not be participating in the world tour. Han Geng and Kibum left SM Entertainment and Super Junior in 2011 and 2015 respectively, while Kangin, the latest member to leave the group, announced his withdrawal from the group in July 2019. As of writing, Sungmin is pursuing his individual activities and will not participate in the world tour.

Super Junior's last studio album, Play was released in November 2017, celebrating their 12th anniversary. Their single, 'Black Suit', of the aforementioned album was a major hit, and Play ranked no. 1 on the iTunes Albums and the iTunes Pop Albums charts in 23 and 26 countries respectively.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ K-pop , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , Asia , Super Junior

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.