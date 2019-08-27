Super Junior is taking back the spotlight One More Time!

The OG K-pop boy band has just announced that their world tour, Super Show 8, will take place this October at the KSPO Dome, Seoul. This marks the first time that the boy band is retuning to the stage in full force since its members enlisted in the military.

The nine active members of the group — Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun — will be performing in the show.

Earlier this year at HallyuPopFest 2019 in Singapore, Leeteuk teased ELFs (Super Junior's fandom) with news of the group's reunion.

"As you know, Kyuhyun has recently returned from the army," he said. "So you might be seeing all of us together for a comeback this year."