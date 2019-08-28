Labor Day Sales 2019: Your Guide to the Best Deals

Stocksy
by Katherine Riley | Wed., 28 Aug. 2019 3:30 AM
While Labor Day represents the unofficial end of summer, there is a bright side: Pumpkin Spice season is back, it's almost time for sweater weather and, of course, all the wonderful Labor Day sales! Whether you want great deals on summer faves or are looking to stock up on fall fashion, you're in luck. From Revolve to BaubleBar to Anthropologie to Nordstrom, all your favorite stores are offering deep discounts.
We'll be updating this list as the deals come in, so bookmark this page and keep checking back for the latest and greatest Labor Day sales!
2(X)IST
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 20-90% off sitewide! Spend $120 and get an additional $25 off your entire order, plus BOGO50 on all Active, Shape and Multipacks with code LABORYAY. (8/29-9/3)
Allswell
SHOP NOW: Take 15% off mattresses and bedding with code LD15. (8/25-9/8)
Anthropologie
SHOP NOW: Take an extra 30% off sale items.
Barneys New York
SHOP NOW: Score an extra 50% off select designer sale items.
BaubleBar
SHOP NOW: Save Up to 80% off, with prices starting at just $10
Bear Mattress
SHOP NOW: Get 20% off your entire Bear purchase using code 20LD, plus two free Cloud Pillows included with every mattress purchase.
Bed, Bath & Beyond
SHOP NOW: Save up to 75% on hundreds of products.
Best Buy
SHOP NOW: Save up to 40% on appliance Top Deals.
Draper James
SHOP NOW: Score up to 75% off sale items, including apparel, accessories and home. (8/31-9/3)
Everlane
SHOP NOW: Free 2-day shipping.
EverlyWell
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off sitewide with code LABORDAY19. (8/26-9/2)
Farfetch
SHOP NOW: Designer items like Alexander Wang, Marc Jacobs and Rebecca Minkoff on sale up to 75% off.
Gap
SHOP NOW: Up to 50% off almost everything (8/26-8/29); 40% off everything plus an extra 50% off all markdowns (8/30-9/2)
H&M
SHOP NOW: Free shipping on orders of $40 or more.
Hobo
SHOP NOW: Take an additional 30% off on select styles with code EXTRA30. (8/31-9/2)
Kohl's
SHOP NOW: Save up to 70% off all clearance items.
Layla Sleep
SHOP NOW: $125 off any size Layla Mattress plus 2 free pillows (a $275 value!); plus $10 off any size weighted blanket.
Nordstrom
SHOP NOW: Save up to 50% on faves like Something Navy, Madewell, Faithfull the Brand and more.
The North Face
SHOP NOW: Stock up for fall and winter and save 25% on select styles.
Old Navy
SHOP NOW: Score 30% off all jeans, 40% off all dresses and 50% off all tees (8/22 – 8/28); 50% off all jeans, 50% off all dresses and 50% off all tees (8/29 – 9/2).
Revolve
SHOP NOW: Score deep discounts from designers like Free People, BB Dakota, Soludos and more!
Shein
SHOP NOW: Select tops are all under $10!
Target
SHOP NOW: Score 25% off on furniture, lighting, blankets, curtains, decor, and rugs.
Tarte
SHOP NOW: Buy one, get one 50% off with code BOGO50, including shape tape concealer! (8/30-9/3)
Topshop
SHOP NOW: Shoes, rompers, trousers, jeans and more ar on sale.
Urban Outfitters
SHOP NOW: Select women's accessories are $20 or less!
Walmart
SHOP NOW: Get up to $125 off summer faves with rollbacks, special buys and more.
Wayfair
SHOP NOW: Save up to 75% off at their Labor Day Clearance Sale (8/26-9/3)
Winky Lux
SHOP NOW: Score 25% off the Labor Day Sale Collection. (8/29-9/2)
Westward Leaning
SHOP NOW: Take $50 off any pair of sunglasses over $100 with code LABORYAY. (8/26-9/3)
World Market
SHOP NOW: Save 30% on regular price living, dining & Home office furniture plus free shipping on orders over $75 with code FURNDEAL30. (Ends 9/2)
