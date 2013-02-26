www.facebook.com/WhatKateWore
by Bruna Nessif | Tue., 26 Feb. 2013 9:00 PM
www.facebook.com/WhatKateWore
Kate Middleton has just been out and about lately.
The pregnant Duchess of Cambridge took her baby bump and dog, Lupo, out for a walk at Hyde Park in London yesterday, alongside pal Trini Foyle, according to WhatKateWore.com, who posted the photo on their Facebook page.
"With thanks to lovely WKWer Jennifer, her sister saw Kate walking in Hyde Park yesterday, you can see Lupo on the far left of the photo," the caption read.
"Looks like Kate is in her LK Bennett Darwin jacket, Le Chameau wellies & skinny jeans. (Love the hair being partially pulled back.)"
Middleton is coming off of a recent babymoon with Prince William at Mustique in the Caribbean.
"Both William and Kate were hoping her condition would not stop her from making the eight-hour flight to Barbados and the connection to Mustique," an insider told The Sun. "A month ago such a journey would have been unthinkable for her, so this is a clear sign she has made a virtual recovery."
And this photo is further proof that the expecting royal is doing just fine.
(Originally published Feb. 26, 2013, at 8:15 p.m. PT)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?