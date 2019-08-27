When it comes to the juggling act of motherhood, Kate Hudson definitely gets how elusive it can be. After all, she has 3,000—er—three kids.

The actress and designer is newly a mom of three after welcoming her first daughter, Rani Rose Hudson-Fujikawa, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in October 2018. The Oscar nominee also has two sons, 15-year-old Ryder Robinson with ex-husband Chris Robinson and 8-year-old Bingham Bellamy with ex Matt Bellamy.

With everything going on in her life, the star knows how fleeting balance is. "I wish there was a perfect balance," she told Grazia. "The truth is, there's not. I just take it day by day, you know?"

Day by day with routine self check-ins. "Making sure that I feel healthy, that I'm taking a tiny bit of time to make sure that I feel good, mentally and physically, really goes a long way," she told the magazine. "I just started to check in every day. Am I OK? Burning the candle at both ends, spending enough time with my, you know, 3,000 children. We're all doing the best we can, you know?"