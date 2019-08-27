Lori Loughlinis keeping her head held high amid their ongoing court battle.

She and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were seen heading into a Boston courthouse on Tuesday afternoon. The actress and fashion designer were due in court for a hearing regarding their legal counsel. In the hearing, the judge warned Loughlin and Giannulli that having joint legal counsel could "have potential, and I think actual, conflicts of interest," especially since "no one can know what problems may arise in the future because of conflict."

He added, "If you are charged with a crime you ought to have a lawyer who has undivided loyalty to you."

The couple ultimately agreed to waive any future conflicts of interest in the case.

Loughlin and Giannulli stand accused of paying $500,000 in bribes in order to obtain admission for their daughters, Bella Rose and Olivia Jade Giannulli. Their daughters were subsequently granted admission as recruits for the USC crew team, which they helped secure with fraudulent athletic profiles of the two teens, according to authorities.