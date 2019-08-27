It was only a matter of time before two TV juggernaut genres—true crime and home renovation—were joined together for your entertainment purposes. It's happening with Quibi's Murder House Flip.

Murder House Flip hails from CSI executive producer Josh Berman and is described as "an unconventional" home renovation series that spotlights the country's most infamous homes—ones known for mysterious murders. In the series, homeowners will get help from forensic specialists, spiritual healers and high-end renovation experts to tackle the true crimes, secrets and scandals that took place within the walls. Can a renovation remove the stains of the past?