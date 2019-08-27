Monty Rakusen/Getty Images
by Chris Harnick | Tue., 27 Aug. 2019 10:53 AM
Monty Rakusen/Getty Images
It was only a matter of time before two TV juggernaut genres—true crime and home renovation—were joined together for your entertainment purposes. It's happening with Quibi's Murder House Flip.
Murder House Flip hails from CSI executive producer Josh Berman and is described as "an unconventional" home renovation series that spotlights the country's most infamous homes—ones known for mysterious murders. In the series, homeowners will get help from forensic specialists, spiritual healers and high-end renovation experts to tackle the true crimes, secrets and scandals that took place within the walls. Can a renovation remove the stains of the past?
Because Murder House Flip is on Quibi, expect the installments to be quite short. The new streaming platform is designed for mobile, on-the-go viewing.
"We are excited to partner with Quibi to deliver a spin on a home makeover show in unique short form content," Berman said in a statement. "Murder House Flip combines home renovations with the intriguing elements of a true crime series. Bringing healing and solace to families living in the aftermath of tragic events by transforming dark places into healthy spaces."
The new series joins a growing slate of Quibi projects hailing from and starring some of Hollywood's biggest players, from Darren Criss and Anna Kendrick to Zac Efron and Steven Spielberg.
"We are thrilled to bring this one of a kind series to life and dive into a world that combines America's two biggest TV obsessions: true crime and home renovation," Elyse Seder, SVP of alternative & syndicated programming at Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement.
No launch date for Quibi has been announced.
