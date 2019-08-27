Will Taylor Swift Go on Tour For Lover? She Says...

Taylor Swift wants to play her new album live for fans, but she hasn't started planning a tour just yet.

Just days ago, the Grammy winner dropped her seventh studio album, Lover. In such a short period of time, Swift's album has skyrocketed to the top of the music charts and has already become the top-selling album of 2019. Lover has also received rave reviews from critics, and most importantly, from Swift's fans, who are hoping to see their fave singer play her new album on tour.

Looking back at Swift's career, there's been a pattern for how her album schedule works. In the months after dropping an album, T.Swift would set out on tour, playing shows for fans around the world. For reputation, Swift released the album in Nov. 2017 and then kicked off her tour six months later in May 2018. So, will Swift keep that same pattern for the Lover era? She's not so sure about that.