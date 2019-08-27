What would the MTV Video Music Awards be without some bold beauty looks?

Fortunately, we didn't have to ask that question Monday night as the stars aligned at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for the 36th annual ceremony, hosted this year by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. As is typically the case for the unpredictable award show, the celebrity guests dressed to not only impress, but also stand out (like using snakes as accessories on the red carpet). There were sequins and feathers, sheer dresses and plunging necklines, cowboy hats, capes and cutouts—the list goes on and on.

However, as any style star knows, it's not just the clothes and accessories that make a look, especially one fit for one of music's biggest nights. Fortunately for our Pinterest boards, the celebs delivered with beauty looks we'll spend all week trying to copy.