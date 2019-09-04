K-R&B Crooner, Sam Kim Reveals His Love Language, Music Idols & More

How was your first solo concert in Singapore?

Well, I was really nervous before going up as it would be my first official concert in Singapore. But luckily, I had my rock solid band with me. By the second or third song, the nerves have shaken off and the crowd was so energetic and so welcoming.

I understand this isn't your first time in Singapore. Do you have any memories of this country?

I was with my good friend, Jung Seung-Hwan. We did busking. I had chilli crab for the first time. It was a king crab too! It was really good. We had a really beautiful boat ride circling the city, got to watch the laser show at Marina Bay Sands. I've experienced the humidity of Singapore for the first time, but it was lovely.

How did you come to the decision to move from the United States to South Korea at such a young age?

Being so young, you just kind of do whatever without any thought. So I auditioned for K-pop Star and my parents, at first, were very adamant about me not going. But they were like whatever, how far can you go? Just go try it out. And so I got through the first stage, then the second stage and somehow made it to the last stage. That kind of determined my future and so I moved to Korea.

Was it scary for you?

Honestly no. I didn't know anything. I didn't know what I was getting myself into. It was still a mysterious thing for me. With the knowledge I have now, if you were to ask me if I would go back and do it all over again, I probably wouldn't. But it was still a lot of fun. It was a good experience.