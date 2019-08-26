TWICE's Mina Confirmed To Be Suffering From Anxiety Disorder

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 26 Aug. 2019 11:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Mina, TWICE

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Unfortunately, fans won't be seeing TWICE's Mina at the girl group's activities any time soon. The girl group member is taking an extended break from the group's promotions and events to focus on her mental health.

Just today, JYP Entertainment, the parent company of TWICE, made a statement on their online portal to explain the K-pop star's decision.

"After checking with specialised medical institutions, it was confirmed that anxiety disorder is the diagnosis for Mina's current health condition," the agency wrote.

They went on to provide the symptoms of anxiety disorder, which include "continuous anxiety or intermittent anxiety that occurs unexpectedly" as well as "abrupt changes in the level of anxiety" that patients could suffer from.

Due to these reasons, the agency announced that Mina's future participation in TWICE's activities would be "decided through discussion with Mina herself and the members" and would depend on "the objective state of Mina's health" before proceeding.

Read

K-Pop Girl Group TWICE Confirms Their Comeback This September

In July, the TWICE member unexpectedly returned to Korea while in the middle of the girl group's TWICELIGHTS world tour because of health reasons.

At the time, JYP said that Mina was "struggling with sudden extreme anxiety and insecurity towards performing on stage" and was taking time off to rest and recover.

Mina was later diagnosed with anxiety disorder and her agency has since pledged to "continuously take all possible measures for Mina's recovery".

TWICE recently revealed a whole slate of activities lined up to celebrate their fourth anniversary, including a comeback in September, and production of original content in collaboration with YouTube.

In 2015, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu banded together to form TWICE, from JYP Entertainment's 2015 survival audition show, Sixteen.

They are currently one of the most commercially successful South Korean girl group's in the industry.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ K-pop , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , Asia

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.