TWICE's Mina Confirmed To Be Suffering From Anxiety Disorder

Unfortunately, fans won't be seeing TWICE's Mina at the girl group's activities any time soon. The girl group member is taking an extended break from the group's promotions and events to focus on her mental health.

Just today, JYP Entertainment, the parent company of TWICE, made a statement on their online portal to explain the K-pop star's decision.

"After checking with specialised medical institutions, it was confirmed that anxiety disorder is the diagnosis for Mina's current health condition," the agency wrote.

They went on to provide the symptoms of anxiety disorder, which include "continuous anxiety or intermittent anxiety that occurs unexpectedly" as well as "abrupt changes in the level of anxiety" that patients could suffer from.

Due to these reasons, the agency announced that Mina's future participation in TWICE's activities would be "decided through discussion with Mina herself and the members" and would depend on "the objective state of Mina's health" before proceeding.