7 Of The Best Vitamin C Serums For That K-Celebrity Glow

TIPS & TRICKS

If you looking to achieve that K-celebrity glow, adding a vitamin C serum into your existing routine is a great place to start. Here are some things to keep in mind when shopping for your vitamin C serum:

1. Vitamin C is a volatile ingredient. Its most potent form, L-Ascorbic Acid, is highly unstable and thus, most vitamin C serums have a short shelf life. Hence, it is important that you use your vitamin C serums immediately and not hoard them. The longer it sits on the shelf, the less effective the formula gets.

2. If your vitamin C serum oxidises and turns a dark orange or brown colour, the vitamin C is so no longer effective. Most vitamin C serums will oxidise gradually, but you should ideally use the entire bottle before the vitamin C completely oxidises.

3. You can use vitamin C serums both day and night. It is especially beneficial to layer a vitamin C serum under your SPF so that your sun protection has an added boost.

4. Higher percentages of vitamin C do not equate to a better formula. While the percentage is important, it is also the type of vitamin C used as well as the delivery method that matters. Just because a serum has a high percentage of vitamin C does not necessarily mean that it will work better. Often times, too much vitamin C can lead to skin irritation or sensitivity.

5. Speaking of sensitivity, for anyone with sensitive skin, it's best to patch test these products on your neck first as vitamin C is an incredibly potent ingredient. Some ultra sensitive skin types may not be able to handle it and it's always better to be safe than sorry.