7 Of The Best Vitamin C Serums For That K-Celebrity Glow

by Hanan Haddad | Tue., 27 Aug. 2019 2:55 AM
When it comes to Korean celebrities, we are always in awe of their radiant and even-toned complexion both on and off camera.
While it is probably a combination of genetics, facials and a healthy diet, it's safe to say that even celebrities are diligent when it comes to their skincare regime. Be it a multi-step routine or a simplified one, every skincare routine can benefit from the addition of a vitamin C serum.
Vitamin C has been a hero-ingredient for decades. However, in recent years, it has taken the spotlight due to its ability to lighten pigmentation, deliver a brighter complexion as well as fight free-radicals and pollution, which are one of the major causes of photo-aging. Hence, vitamin C actually amplifies the effects of your sunscreen, neutralising free-radical damage and maximising sun protection.
TIPS & TRICKS
If you looking to achieve that K-celebrity glow, adding a vitamin C serum into your existing routine is a great place to start. Here are some things to keep in mind when shopping for your vitamin C serum:
1. Vitamin C is a volatile ingredient. Its most potent form, L-Ascorbic Acid, is highly unstable and thus, most vitamin C serums have a short shelf life. Hence, it is important that you use your vitamin C serums immediately and not hoard them. The longer it sits on the shelf, the less effective the formula gets.
2. If your vitamin C serum oxidises and turns a dark orange or brown colour, the vitamin C is so no longer effective. Most vitamin C serums will oxidise gradually, but you should ideally use the entire bottle before the vitamin C completely oxidises.
3. You can use vitamin C serums both day and night. It is especially beneficial to layer a vitamin C serum under your SPF so that your sun protection has an added boost.
4. Higher percentages of vitamin C do not equate to a better formula. While the percentage is important, it is also the type of vitamin C used as well as the delivery method that matters. Just because a serum has a high percentage of vitamin C does not necessarily mean that it will work better. Often times, too much vitamin C can lead to skin irritation or sensitivity.
5. Speaking of sensitivity, for anyone with sensitive skin, it's best to patch test these products on your neck first as vitamin C is an incredibly potent ingredient. Some ultra sensitive skin types may not be able to handle it and it's always better to be safe than sorry.
If you have been looking for a more natural and clean vitamin C serum, this is the one for you. Not only is this serum free of nasties, it is packed with 12% vitamin C superfruit complex, antioxidants and skin-plumping sodium hyaluronate. It's gel texture sinks into the skin quickly while leaving behind a dewy glow.
This one is perfect anyone suffering from dry and dull skin. Squalane oil mimics the composition of sebum that we produce naturally, making this a lightweight oil that is readily absorbed into the skin. The formula is also enriched with vitamin C to brighten the overall complexion. Just a drop or two of this exquisite oil delivers exceptionally soft, smooth and radiantly healthy-looking skin.
Affordable K-beauty brand, COSRX teamed up with Sokoglam to bring you a potent little elixir that is formulated with a whopping 20.5% pure vitamin C in the form of ascorbic acid. This powerhouse is made for anyone aiming to tackle hyperpigmentation issues such as acne scars, sun spots and melasma. Its watery and simplistic formula makes it ideal for layering as well.
Think of this serum as a green juice for your face. It's unique blend of vitamin C, E and antioxidants is kept fresh in over 480,0000 nutrient-rich microbubbles that burst on the skin delivering its potent formula deep into the epidermis. Lightweight yet nourishing, this one is great for all skin types.
For anyone looking to dip their toes into the world of Vitamin C serums, this affordable K-beauty brand has you covered. The Freshly Juiced Vitamin C Serum has received rave reviews to its gentle yet effective formula that features 5% vitamin C accompanied with skin-calming ingredients such as Centella Asiatica Extract. It's gentle enough for sensitive skin types who are looking to get that glow.
Affordable yet affective beauty brand, Pixi is all about fuss-free yet targeted products. Powered by a potent mix of vitamin C (in the form of ascorbic acid) and ferulic acid, this simple-yet-sophisticated cocktail of ingredients is designed to fight free-radicals while brightening the complexion for a major glow.
A cult product among celebrities, beauty editors and lovers alike, the C-Firma Day serum is an incredibly potent mix of 15% L-ascorbic acid (the most powerful form of vitamin C), ferulic acid, vitamin E and fruit enzymes to diminish the effects of photo damage, lighten dark spots and give the skin a bright, luminous complexion. Delivered in an airtight bottle, ingredients stay fresh and potent without preservatives.
