ARMY Is Freaking Out Because BTS' Jungkook Just Broke A Twitter Record

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp
by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 26 Aug. 2019 8:31 PM
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp
Throw your mind back to the BTS Festa earlier this year in June and you'll be spoiled for choice at all the memorable content that K-pop phenomenon BTS put out that month.
But one video in particular really made it to the top of the charts — Twitter's 2019 charts, that is.
According to Korean news site koreaboo, Jungkook, the maknae of BTS, is now the proud record holder of having this year's most liked tweet on the social media platform. His cheeky video cover of pop sensation Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" has already racked up over 2.31 million likes since its publication on 10 June, and is still continuing to pull in those double taps.
In the video, Jungkook dances his heart out in his hotel room to the catchy "Duh" chorus of Eilish's viral hit, showing off his fun-loving side to the delight of ARMYs worldwide.
The youngest member of BTS' tweet took just under three months to achieve this feat and is now the third most-liked tweet on the microblogging platform.
It comes in after Barack Obama and Ariana Grande's tweets, both of which were issued in 2017, and accumulated 4.44 million and 2.51 million respectively.
"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017
broken.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.
BTS is currently on a two month break to rest and relax after having been on a non-stop tour since 2013.
Congratulations to Jungkook on setting yet another record this year!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?