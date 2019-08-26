ARMY Is Freaking Out Because BTS' Jungkook Just Broke A Twitter Record

Throw your mind back to the BTS Festa earlier this year in June and you'll be spoiled for choice at all the memorable content that K-pop phenomenon BTS put out that month.

But one video in particular really made it to the top of the charts — Twitter's 2019 charts, that is.

According to Korean news site koreaboo, Jungkook, the maknae of BTS, is now the proud record holder of having this year's most liked tweet on the social media platform. His cheeky video cover of pop sensation Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" has already racked up over 2.31 million likes since its publication on 10 June, and is still continuing to pull in those double taps.

In the video, Jungkook dances his heart out in his hotel room to the catchy "Duh" chorus of Eilish's viral hit, showing off his fun-loving side to the delight of ARMYs worldwide.