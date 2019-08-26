Miley Cyrus Nails Breakup Anthem ''Slide Away'' at the 2019 MTV VMAs

Mon., 26 Aug. 2019

Miley Cyrus showed up and showed out at the 2019 MTV VMAs.

On Monday night, the "Mother's Daughter" singer proved why she reigns supreme at the star-studded ceremony. Nearly a week after releasing her track "Slide Away," the 26-year-old star took to the stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey and performed her latest single live for the first time.

Three words: it was unforgettable.

"Once upon a time, it was paradise / once upon a time, I was paralyzed," she belted out, with a bit of sadness and emotion coming out of her voice. "But it's time to let it go / once upon a time, it was made for us / woke up one day, it had turned to dust / baby, we were found, but now we're lost / so it's time to let it go."

Unlike her usual flashy and risqué designs that she wears on-stage, her simple, yet chic Saint Laurent outfit complemented the song's melodic vibe and the black and white feed the ceremony broadcasted. She donned a timeless little black dress that she paired with chunky jewelry pieces.

Making the tune more of a breakup song? The 26-year-old star changed up the lyrics towards the end. Instead of singing "You're right / we're grown now," she belted "You're right / I'm grown now." Finishing off the tune, she added, "It's time to let you go."

In fact, Cyrus' decision to sing her hot new tune at the awards ceremony was a cheeky choice, considering many felt it subtlety referenced her relationship with Liam Hemsworth.

Earlier this month, the two called it quits after less than a year of marriage. Making their split more official, the Hunger Games star recently filed for divorce. But despite the former couple's very public breakup, it appears Miley is pushing forward and moving on.

Her heart-tugging and glorious performance at the 2019 MTV VMAs was proof.

And luckily, she decided to take the stage after telling fans online that there was "no f--kin way" she was performing at this year's star-studded ceremony.

Unfortunately for the "Slide Away" songstress, she was left out of the nominee pool this year. However, after shutting down the stage with her noteworthy performance, it seems she's already going home a winner.

