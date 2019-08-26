She's his señorita!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello did not hold back while performing their hit duet "Señorita" at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night. Their sexy number excited the crowds both inside New Jersey's Prudential Center and at home.

While we didn't get a kiss on the dimly lit stage, these two got very, very close as they sang their heats out while surrounded by candles. And if the audience was any indication—yes, we saw you Joe Jonas cheering along—it's safe to say the people loved it.

"Wow. Absolutely stunning. I mean, the skin, the hair, the lips," host Sebastian Maniscalco shared moments after the pop culture moment. "And give it up for Camila too."

The steamy number was just one of the major moments of the night, including Taylor Swift's opening performance of "Lover" and "You Need to Calm Down."

Both Shawn and Camila have received a number of nominations for their collaboration including Best Choreography, Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction and Best Collaboration. The two spent the rest of the night at each other's sides, sitting near other music legends like Missy Elliott, Cardi B and Halsey.