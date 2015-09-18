Will Julia Roberts vote for Hillary Clinton if she is officially chosen as the Democratic Party's 2016 presidential candidate?

The 47-year-old actress talked politics with Allure magazine, which features her in an October 2015 issue cover shoot. The two have worked together before and in a 2013 interview with Marie Claire, Roberts said Clinton had "become a personal hero" to her.

The 67-year-old politician had in April announced her intent to run for the second time and is currently the frontrunner among her fellow Democratic candidates. If elected president, she would be the first female leader of the United States in 238 years.

"It is a tricky little topic," Roberts told Allure, when asked about Clinton's presidential campaign. "For me, as a woman in this world with a family and a job...not that I think she would be 'a president for women,' but I think her point of view is critical in this time when we are 51 percent of the population, and somehow the paradigm shift isn't really happening. I would love to see more of what she has to offer in service to this country."

Roberts and husband and cinematographer Danny Moder, 46, are parents to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 10, and son Henry, 8.