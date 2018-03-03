TV legend and voiceover actor David Ogden Stiers died on Saturday at the age of 75 after losing his battle with bladder cancer, E! News can confirm.

The late actor is best known for his role as Major Charles Emerson Winchester III in the iconic television show, M*A*S*H, as John Cusack's father in Better Off Dead and as the voice of the uptight clock Cogsworth in the animated classic, Beauty and the Beast.

A rep for the actor confirmed to E! News that Stiers passed away this morning.

Stiers was nominated for two Emmy awards for his portrayal of Winchester in 1981 and 1982.