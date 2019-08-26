Chanel Iman Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2 With Husband Sterling Shepard

There's a baby on board for Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard!

The 28-year-old supermodel is expecting her second child with the New York Giants football star. "Excited to announce we will be a family of four soon," the Dope actress shared on Instagram, alongside a family photo. In the cute pic, she also showed off her growing baby bump!

Moreover, the special and exciting news for the pair comes a little over a year after they welcomed their baby girl and first-born, Cali Clay Shepard. In fact, the two lovebirds recently celebrated their daughter's 1st birthday.

"Happy Birthday to our first born @caliclayshepard," Iman captioned her heartwarming Instagram post, alongside a photo of her family. "You are celebrated everyday."

Sharing another cute snap of her daughter, the supermodel wrote, "Thank you all for all the birthday wishes and everyone who came to celebrate with us." The couple made sure to go out with a bang and celebrated their baby girl's 1st birthday in style, too!