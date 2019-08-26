by Jess Cohen | Mon., 26 Aug. 2019 1:47 PM
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are enjoying an end-of-summer getaway.
The soccer star and the fashion designer have been posting gorgeous photos while in France with their kids—Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Beckham—on pal Elton John's yacht. Over the weekend, the couple shared pictures with Elton and husband David Furnish on the luxurious vacation.
Along with a photo of the couples, Victoria wrote, "Happy Summer with friends xxx kisses @davidfurnish @eltonjohn xx we love u both and your boys so much!! X kisses x VB."
The music icon also shared the group shot on Instagram, writing, "Summer bliss."
According to an eyewitness, the families had the "best time" together in the South of France.
"It was an amazing weekend for the kids and for the two families to spend time together," the source tells E! News. "Everyone had the best time jumping off the yacht, diving into the ocean, swimming and hanging out together."
"David and Victoria were at their best. He was taking pictures of her and looking at her adoringly," the eyewitness shares. "They had so many laughs together and were very happy. At one point he wiped water off her cheek and was cradling her face in his hands. They seemed very solid and in love."
"Victoria lounged on the deck and watched David and the kids having fun. David was in the middle of it all and a big kid at heart. He couldn't get enough water play and jumping off the deck," the source continues. "The Beckham kids and Elton's kids got along great. They held hands and jumped into the water together."
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by David Furnish (@davidfurnish) on
The eyewitness also shares that the two families got off the yacht for lunch a La Guerite in Ille Sainte Marguerite on Saturday.
"They sat outside and drank bottles of rose and champagne. David sat next to Victoria and Elton. They all laughed and chatted throughout the meal," the insider tells E! News. "Victoria and her daughter Harper walked around holding hands and took photos with fans as they left. After lunch they all headed back to the yacht for another afternoon of swimming and relaxing."
