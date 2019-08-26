Apple
by Chris Harnick | Mon., 26 Aug. 2019 10:00 AM
Get ready for Emily Dickinson like you've never seen her before. Yes, that is a weird sentence to read, imagine what it was like typing it.
E! News has your first look at Hailee Steinfeld as Emily Dickinson in the new Apple TV+ series appropriately titled Dickinson. The new series about the classic writer is set in the 19th Century, but is a coming-of-age story that depicts the acclaimed author as an unexpected hero for the millennial generation.
"I have one purpose," Emily says in the trailer below. "And that is to become a great writer."
But Emily can't be tamed. "She's wild," her mother says. "She'll be the ruin of this family. And she doesn't know how to behave like a proper young lady."
Alena Smith created, wrote and is executive producing Dickinson. Steinfeld is also on board as an executive producer. 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt veteran Jane Krakowski plays Emily's mother, Toby Huss of GLOW and The Adventures of Pete and Pete fame is her father. Additional cast members include Superior Donuts veteran Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt and Adrian Blake Enscoe.
This is Steinfeld's first series regular role. She was nominated for an Oscar for True Grit and a Golden Globe for The Edge of Seventeen.
Dickinson will join The Morning Show, which stars Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell, on Apple's new platform set to launch in the fall of 2019.
No premiere date was announced.
