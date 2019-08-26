OG K-pop Group Super Junior Is Returning With A Brand New Variety Show

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 26 Aug. 2019 9:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Super Junior, HallyuPopFest 2019

Alvin Ho

OG K-pop boy group Super Junior is back with a brand season of SJ Returns

The nine-member K-pop boy band has been mostly focusing on their sub-units and solo projects in the past few years because their members enlisted in the military at different times, and they had to wait till everyone completed their mandatory military service before making an official group comeback. 

On 7 May, their youngest member Kyuhyun was officially discharged from the military, and the group have been preparing their long-awaited comeback ever since. Just yesterday, the iconic K-pop group took to Naver and V Live to make a special announcement regarding their comeback. 

Read

Super Junior Teases Plans For Comeback and New Album In 2019

Super Junior is launching a variety programme in the lead up to their comeback called SJ Returns 3. The reality programme will focus on Lee Teuk, Eunhyuk, Heechul, Siwon, Ryeowook, Shindong, Donghae, Yesung and Kyuhyun's daily lives as they prepare for Super Junior's ninth studio album. 

Watch their exciting announcement below: 

Super Junior is well-loved for their individual personalities and are known to be an absolute riot when members host or participate in Korean variety programmes. Not to mention, Lee Teuk, Shindong and Heechul have been hosting several shows in South Korea, making them absolute pros in the entertainment realm. 

The group's last studio album was Play in 2017, which was around the same period Super Junior debuted the SJ Returns show on Naver TV. The group completed two full seasons from 2017 to 2018, even though Kyuhyun was mostly absent due to his military service. Fans will definitely love seeing the gang back together, just like old times. 

SJ Returns 3 is set to premiere on 9 September, 12pm KST via the V Live app and Naver TV. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ K-pop , Super Junior , Korean singers , Asia , Korean Celebrities

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.