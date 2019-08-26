OG K-pop Group Super Junior Is Returning With A Brand New Variety Show

OG K-pop boy group Super Junior is back with a brand season of SJ Returns!

The nine-member K-pop boy band has been mostly focusing on their sub-units and solo projects in the past few years because their members enlisted in the military at different times, and they had to wait till everyone completed their mandatory military service before making an official group comeback.

On 7 May, their youngest member Kyuhyun was officially discharged from the military, and the group have been preparing their long-awaited comeback ever since. Just yesterday, the iconic K-pop group took to Naver and V Live to make a special announcement regarding their comeback.