Sunmi Reveals A Dark And Mysterious Teaser For Her Comeback

27-year-old K-pop female soloist, Sunmi is back with a brand new single titled "LALALAY" this August 2019 and our bodies are ready!

The former Wonder Girls' member turned solo artist revealed not just one but two teasers to her new digital single that is set to be released on 27 August 2019. This will be Sunmi's second single in 2019 with her first being "Noir", released in March of this year. The song was a different direction for Sunmi as it featured a lo-fi sound with a nostalgic pop melody. "Noir" peaked at number 3 in the Billboard US World Digital Songs Chart and 8th in South Korea's Gaon Digital Charts.

The music video for "Noir" was also a huge talking point as Sunmi visually showcased the toxicity of social media at times and how it affects our mental state. Despite glamorous outfits and colourful backdrops, there were dark scenes where blood was shown and cars were on fire.