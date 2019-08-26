Sunmi Reveals A Dark And Mysterious Teaser For Her Comeback

Courtesy of MAKEUS Entertainment
by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 26 Aug. 2019 2:09 AM
27-year-old K-pop female soloist, Sunmi is back with a brand new single titled "LALALAY" this August 2019 and our bodies are ready!
The former Wonder Girls' member turned solo artist revealed not just one but two teasers to her new digital single that is set to be released on 27 August 2019. This will be Sunmi's second single in 2019 with her first being "Noir", released in March of this year. The song was a different direction for Sunmi as it featured a lo-fi sound with a nostalgic pop melody. "Noir" peaked at number 3 in the Billboard US World Digital Songs Chart and 8th in South Korea's Gaon Digital Charts.
The music video for "Noir" was also a huge talking point as Sunmi visually showcased the toxicity of social media at times and how it affects our mental state. Despite glamorous outfits and colourful backdrops, there were dark scenes where blood was shown and cars were on fire.
It looks like Sunmi is continuing her darker, brooding concepts with her next single "LALALAY". The first teaser video the singer released was a message teaser in which we see Sunmi, looking stunning in a crimson red dress.
She is seen running and pacing in a dark space with her voice narrating poetic phrases reflecting how she wants to "peel off the shell that hold [her] back in the past". The video ends with Sunmi sprinting towards the camera in her dress.
Watch it below:
In the second teaser, we literally see Sunmi come out of her shell, in this case a luggage case. Set in a retro, horror movie-esque location, a butterfly encrusted luggage unzips itself revealing Sunmi inside!
Seeing as Sunmi has been more cryptic with her videos, fans have already begun discussing their theories on the message of her next single. The most popular theory currently is that Sunmi is a caterpillar coming out of her shell and turning into a butterfly.
Watch it below and tell us what you think:
Looks like we'll have to wait till 6pm KST tomorrow to find out.
