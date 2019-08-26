5 Things You Didn't Know About ASTRO's Cha Eun-Woo

1. HE WAS NOT THE LEAD CHARACTER IN HIS FIRST ACTING ROLE

Everyone's got to start somewhere, and Cha got his by playing a bit role in My Brilliant Life, alongside Song Hye-kyo and Gang Dong-won. He made a cameo as Song and Gang's son, who suffers from a rare disease.From there, he went on to star in web series To Be Continued, along with his fellow ASTRO group mates, My Romantic Some Recipe in 2016 and many others.

2. HE HAD AN INTERNATIONAL UPBRINGING

Did you know that Cha attended elementary school in the Philippines? He was a model student and also has a not-so-secret love of Jollibee, which he loved to eat when he was in the country.