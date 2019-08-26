5 Things You Didn't Know About ASTRO's Cha Eun-Woo

Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images
by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 26 Aug. 2019 1:55 AM
Since his debut as an actor in 2015, and subsequent debut with K-pop boy band in 2016, Cha Eun-woo's star has been rising meteorically. Cast in heartwarming roles in recent hits such as Gangnam Beauty, and the ongoing television drama Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung, Cha has made a name for his exceptionally striking looks and memorable performances. That's not to mention his other career as a vocalist for K-pop band ASTRO, which was named the best new K-pop groups of 2016 by Billboard. Oh, and did we mention that he models too? Talk about a triple threat! Far from being just a teen idol, here's five things you didn't know about the stunning Korean celebrity that everyone has got their eye on.
1. HE WAS NOT THE LEAD CHARACTER IN HIS FIRST ACTING ROLE
Everyone's got to start somewhere, and Cha got his by playing a bit role in My Brilliant Life, alongside Song Hye-kyo and Gang Dong-won. He made a cameo as Song and Gang's son, who suffers from a rare disease.From there, he went on to star in web series To Be Continued, along with his fellow ASTRO group mates, My Romantic Some Recipe in 2016 and many others.
2. HE HAD AN INTERNATIONAL UPBRINGING
Did you know that Cha attended elementary school in the Philippines? He was a model student and also has a not-so-secret love of Jollibee, which he loved to eat when he was in the country.
3. HE WAS SCOUTED AT A SCHOOL FAIR
The gorgeous star was spotted by an eagle-eyed talent scout from his parent company Fantagio back when he was just a student. "No one in my family was in the music industry. I got discovered when a talent scout stopped me on my way to bathroom," he recalled on an episode of Immortal Songs, KBS World reported.
4. HE IS A FASHIONISTA
With looks like Cha's, it's hard for fashion brands to ignore. Top luxury brands such as Gentle Monster, Atelier Cologne and many more have tapped on the idol to front their labels, and he was named one of GQ Korea's Men of the Year in 2018.
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
5. HE IS CLOSE FRIENDS WITH THE '97S
What do Cha, BTS' Jungkook, GOT7's Yugyeom, and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu have in common? They're all part of the 1997 line of K-pop idols and they're all good friends! The awesome foursome hung out recently and it was commemorated by Jungkook, who posted it on Twitter.
구칠쓰 pic.twitter.com/P90v2JaNuS— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) July 28, 2019
