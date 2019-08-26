The "Avengers of K-Pop" SuperM To Reportedly Film Debut Music Video In Dubai

Getty Images
by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 26 Aug. 2019 2:04 AM
SuperM, the "Avengers of K-pop", as CEO of SM Entertainment Lee Soo-Man famously dubbed them, have kicked started preparations for their debut. The epic boy group consists of EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, SHINee's Taemin, NCT's Mark and Taeyong as well as WayV's Ten and Lucas. The seven-member group will be promoting their new group called SuperM together with the original groups that they initially debuted.
Since the announcement, SM Entertainment has been keeping details of SuperM's debut under wraps. SO far, what we know is that the group is set to debut in the United States in October 2019 and preparations are already on the way. Just today, Taemin, Mark and Taeyong were spotted at the airport and they were reportedly flying to shoot their upcoming music video for SuperM.
It was also reported that the group will be shooting their debut music video in exotic Dubai.
The rest of SuperM's members will reportedly meet them there as they will be flying from their respective locations. EXO is currently in the middle of their EXplOration World Tour and recently wrapped their concert in Manila.
Kai and Baekhyun were spotted at the Manila International Airport the next day, looking rather tired and rushing to catch their flight.
190825 exo baekhyun and jongin in Dubai airport for shooting superm MV— ~.~ (@1509_180104_OT9) August 25, 2019
kai is so cute 🥺🥺 he took fans letters and flowers😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/GpRWbXpUTb
Meanwhile, WayV's Lucas and Ten were spotted by fans at Beijing's International Airport today, checking into their flight to Dubai.
SM Entertainment has been giving sneak peeks of what fans can expect from SuperM via their official Twitter page. The seven members were shown in the recording studio as well as practising their choreography at the agency's dance studio.
Despite being in different groups initially, all seven members seem to be very bonded as their rehearsals are sprinkled with moments where the boys are goofing off and having fun.
Watch a little snippet of SuperM's rehearsal below:
SuperM:17th-Aug-2019#WeAreTheFuture #SuperM pic.twitter.com/wYKqMAAUpo— SuperM (@superm) August 21, 2019
