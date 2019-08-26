The "Avengers of K-Pop" SuperM To Reportedly Film Debut Music Video In Dubai

SuperM, the "Avengers of K-pop", as CEO of SM Entertainment Lee Soo-Man famously dubbed them, have kicked started preparations for their debut. The epic boy group consists of EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, SHINee's Taemin, NCT's Mark and Taeyong as well as WayV's Ten and Lucas. The seven-member group will be promoting their new group called SuperM together with the original groups that they initially debuted.

Since the announcement, SM Entertainment has been keeping details of SuperM's debut under wraps. SO far, what we know is that the group is set to debut in the United States in October 2019 and preparations are already on the way. Just today, Taemin, Mark and Taeyong were spotted at the airport and they were reportedly flying to shoot their upcoming music video for SuperM.

It was also reported that the group will be shooting their debut music video in exotic Dubai.