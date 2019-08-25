K-Pop Girl Group TWICE Confirms Their Comeback This September

Get ready to see more of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, because they're making their comeback this September!

The K-pop girl group's parent company JYP Entertainment confirmed the news of TWICE's comeback with local South Korean media today.

"TWICE is preparing for their album with goals for a comeback in late September," a representative from JYP told YTN Star. "The exact timing of the comeback will be announced once it is decided."

The girl group most recently made their comeback with EP Fancy You on 22 April, and officially became the best-selling girl group in South Korea, beating out previous girl groups such as S.E.S and Girls' Generation.

They also just wrapped up their TWICELIGHTS world tour in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and will head to Japan for the third leg of their tour into 2020.