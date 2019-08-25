K-Pop Girl Group TWICE Confirms Their Comeback This September

by Pakkee Tan | Sun., 25 Aug. 2019 9:26 PM

TWICE, M2 X Genie Music Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Get ready to see more of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, because they're making their comeback this September!

The K-pop girl group's parent company JYP Entertainment confirmed the news of TWICE's comeback with local South Korean media today.

"TWICE is preparing for their album with goals for a comeback in late September," a representative from JYP told YTN Star. "The exact timing of the comeback will be announced once it is decided."

The girl group most recently made their comeback with EP Fancy You on 22 April, and officially became the best-selling girl group in South Korea, beating out previous girl groups such as S.E.S and Girls' Generation.

They also just wrapped up their TWICELIGHTS world tour in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and will head to Japan for the third leg of their tour into 2020.

Confirmed: TWICE's Jihyo & Kang Daniel Are Dating

To celebrate their fourth anniversary and TWICELIGHTS world tour, the girl group have also announced that they will be working together with video-sharing YouTube to create original content for their YouTube channel.

"From their debut to now, for four years, the sweat, tears, and hidden efforts that the members had to shed in order to grow, and the feelings that they felt during this process, will be revealed," a JYP Entertainment spokesperson announced. "It will be a big present for the fans as it is a very different type of content from what TWICE usually releases."

The content is slated for release in 2020.

TAGS/ K-pop , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , Asia

