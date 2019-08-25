BLACKPINK Officially Surpasses PSY As Most Watched Korean YouTube Channel

Blackpink/YouTube
by Pakkee Tan | Sun., 25 Aug. 2019 8:53 PM
Blackpink/YouTube
BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo may have just 14 songs to their name, but that hasn't stopped them from achieving Internet domination!
The South Korean girl group has just beaten a record last held by funnyman musician PSY, who became famous around the world for his viral "Gangnam Style" music video. The girls have taken over the mantle of being the most watched Korean YouTube channel with over 7.213 billion views on their content, crushing PSY's previous record of being the first Korean music video to cross one billion views on the video-sharing platform.
The group's latest track "Kill This Love" just hit 550 million views last week, and it joins the ranks of their top hits such as "As If It's Your Last", "Boombayah" and "DDU-DU DDU-DU", who have all crossed the magic 550 million mark. The music video is also their fastest music video to have achieved this — taking just 140 days since its release in April.
"Kill This Love" has also been nominated for Best K-pop in the upcoming 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, and the K-pop queens are going head to head with BTS and The Backstreet Boys and The Jonas Brothers for Best Group, too.
BLACKPINK recently made headlines after being spotted with Ariana Grande's long-time collaborator Tommy Brown, who may be working with the girl group on new music.
The girls have not confirmed if they will be attending the 2019 MTV VMAs, and are set to make their next appearance in Japan this December for the final leg of their In Your Area world tour.
