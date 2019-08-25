Things are still heating up between Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco.

The Hills: New Beginnings star, who turned 36-years-old on Wednesday, kept the celebration going on Saturday night at the Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Making his plans even more fun? The reality TV personality's boo joined him at his birthday bash.

In fact, the MTV star only had eyes for the 22-year-old model. It appears the two couldn't keep their hands off each other and packed on the PDA at the nightclub. A source told E! News the pair was "very affectionate throughout the night," and made out multiple times in front of the large crowd.

Additionally, the insider revealed that Jenner referred to Canseco as his "girlfriend" when she joined him on stage, where he was also deejaying.

The Victoria's Secret model and reality TV personality also matched for the special occasion, as they both opted for all-black ensembles.