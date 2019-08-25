Camila Cabello didn't have to use words to spell out how she feels about watching her beau Shawn Mendesperform onstage.

The 22-year-old fellow singer attended her 21-year-old "Señorita" duet partner's show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Friday night with friends. She was photographed showcasing what can only be described as a look of love as she watched Mendes in concert. Fans also posted videos of her reactions on Twitter.

But many fans disputed a report that claimed Mendes pointed at and dedicated a song to Cabello and called her his "Mami."