Happy birthday, Sofia Richie!
The model turned 21 on Saturday and celebrated with her boyfriend of two years Scott Disick, plus Kylie Jenner, and mutual friends Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer, Victoria Villarroel and Amber Asaly in Las Vegas.
Sofia kicked off the festivities early at home in Los Angeles, where Scott surprised her with an Aston Martin! Do you like luxury...
The group then jetted off to Sin City, where they spent the afternoon at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas. They enjoyed dinner Cipriani Las Vegas in Wynn Plaza and had a birthday toast with Perrier-Jouët Champagne. Venue performers cheered on Sofia, who wore a red studded bikini and white sheer mini skirt, with a name banner and other signs reading "21."
They then headed to the resort's XS Nightclub, where The Chainsmokers performed. Wearing a pink Swarovski-covered long sleeve Yousef Al-Jasmi jumpsuit, Sofia entered the venue together with Scott. She was greeted by resident performers holding another "Sofia" banner, plus drummers, a confetti parade with a multi-tier birthday cake. The couple danced and were in great spirits. The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart later had Sofia join him on stage and had the crowd sing her "Happy Birthday." She and her girlfriends were spotted dancing and jumping around onstage, and they also did shots.
Wearing a pink latex dress, Kylie arrived later and joined the ladies. At one point, she lifted up Sofia and twirled her around in celebration, E! News has learned.
The group headed back to their private jet around 4 a.m. for the 45-minute journey back to L.A., as seen on Sofia's Instagram Story.
See photos from Sofia Richie's birthday celebration in Vegas:
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Gets Ready
Kylie Jenner gets ready for Sofia's birthday bash.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Hi Kylie
Kylie Jenner takes a selfie before Sofia's birthday bash.
Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife
Smile!
Sofia is all smiles while Scott Disick plays it cool.
Instagram / Victoria Villarroel
Guest of Honor
Sofia gets a shoutout and a birthday song courtesy of The Chainsmokers.
Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife
Dynamic Duo
Sofia and boyfriend Scott Disick pose for a couple's pic.
Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife
Time to Party
Sofia celebrates at the XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.
Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife
Cake Time!
Now that's a birthday cake!
Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife
Happy Birthday
Sofia gets the ultimate birthday greeting at the XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.
Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife
Cheers!
Sofia celebrates at the XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.
Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife
Let's Dance
Sofia dances with friends at the XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.
Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife
Strike a Pose
The birthday girl poses for a birthday portrait at the XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife
Three's a Party
The model takes a dancing break and enjoys some girl time with her friends Victoria Villarroel and Amber Asaly at the Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas.
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife
Scott Disick
The Flip It Like Disick star joins his girlfriend at the Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas.
Instagram
Get Your Groove On
Richie dances with her gal pals and Swedish DJ Alesso at her birthday bash at the Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas.
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Mmmm
The birthday girl enjoys a sweet birthday treat.
Instagram
Feeling Richie
Sofia goes big for her milestone birthday. She is greeted by a huge crowd that holds a sign with her name on it.
Instagram
It's My Party
The 21-year-old model celebrates her birthday with a bang at the Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas.
Instagram
Cheers!
Celebratory drinks before the real festivities begin!
Instagram
Kylie Jenner
The Kylie Cosmetics founder is ready to celebrate Richie's milestone birthday.
Instagram
Pretty In Pink
The 21-year-old model shows off her pretty in pink Chanel outfit, which she pairs with matching blush sunglasses, sneakers and handbag.
Instagram
Strike a Pose
The gal pals pose for the cameras at the Wynn Hotel Resort in Las Vegas.
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Breakfast of Champions
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Getting Ready
The 21-year-old star prepares herself for a long day full of fun birthday festivities.
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Hot Wheelz
Scott Disick showers his girlfriend with a lavish gift that earns him the "best bf award."
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns for season 17 on September 8 at 9/8c only on E!