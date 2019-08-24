Inside Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron's Budding Love Story

It's been less than a month since Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron sparked romance rumors...after some Bachelorette drama.

While the two have not confirmed a relationship, here's what we know about what appears to be their buddying love story so far:

Say What? On August 4, just days after he reunited and spent the night at the home of recent season 15 star Hannah Brown, who had rejected him on the show, Cameron, 26, and Hadid, 24, had drinks together at Brooklyn's Dumbo House in New York City before ending the night back at her apartment.

Mutual Attraction: It appears a mutual attraction was already brewing well before the Bachelorette drama and reunion. A source told E! News at the time that the two have mutual friends in the modeling industry and had "been texting for weeks." The source added, "They are both taking things slow but have both made it clear they are interested in each other."