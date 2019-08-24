Splash News
Taylor Swift's "lover" is off limits!
The 29-year-old star, who recently released her seventh album, Lover, may have referenced her British boyfriend Joe Alwyn in a few songs, but that doesn't mean she's ready to open up about her relationship.
In an interview with The Guardian's Weekend magazine, the "Me!" singer made it clear that she wasn't going to talk about her romance with the 28-year-old actor, who she's been dating for three years. "I've learned that if I do, people think it's up for discussion, and our relationship isn't up for discussion," she explained. "If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we'd be talking about it—but it's just that it goes out into the world."
For Swift, that's where she draws the line.
"That's where the boundary is," she said. "And that's where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable."
Since making their relationship official in May 2017, the couple has kept a low-profile and remained notoriously private. In fact, they've only made a handful of public appearances together.
And while the 29-year-old Grammy winner's lips are sealed when it comes to details about her romance, she was certainly inspired by her love life with her newly released album, Lover.
If anything, the 18-track album it appears to be a love letter to her beau, especially with the songs, "London Boy," "Lover" and "Cornelia Street."
"I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends/I'd never walk Cornelia Street again," she belts out. "That's the kinda heartbreak time could never mend/I'd never walk Cornelia Street again/And baby, I get mystified by how this city screams your name/And baby, I'm so terrified of if you ever walk away."
For her Vogue September cover, she further reiterated that her latest album is filled with themes about love. "There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning," the 29-year-old star explained. "This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory."