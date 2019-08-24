It's the Wolf Pack reunion we always wanted...

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced during Disney's D23 Expo convention in Anaheim, California on Saturday that Kit Harington, best known for his role of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, will play Dane Whitman, aka the Black Knight, in the upcoming superhero film The Eternals.

Richard Madden, who played Snow's brother (*wink*) Robb Stark on the HBO series, had previously been announced to play Ikaris in the movie.

Naturally, Game of Thrones fans were elated at the news, and the reunion.

"RICHARD MADDEN AND KIT HARINGTON ARE BOTH IN #TheEternals!! ITS A STARK BROTHERS REUNION!!" user @ohnoniallxo tweeted.

The casting news comes a day after Deadline reported that Harington was headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe where he will make his next film.