She's Richie, Sofia Richie.

On Saturday, the model and girlfriend of Scott Disick turned 21 and showed off on her Instagram Story a luxury birthday gift: what appears to be a black Aston Martin DB11, which retails for at least $200,000, adorned with an enormous red ribbon. The brand's cars are notoriously used by James Bond in the hit spy film series.

"Wow wow wow," Sofia wrote. "Best bf award."

Sofia showed off the shiny black exterior and smooth orange leather interior of the vehicle, which boasts an 8-inch LCD screen with iPhone integration, A2DP Bluetooth audio and phone streaming and a Wi-Fi hub.

"Holy s--t!!!! 21!" she also wrote.

"LET THE DAY BEGIN," she wrote in another post, showing her behind the wheel.

Scott, who has been dating Sofia for two years, and the Kardashian-Jenner family are fans of Aston Martins. He showed off an Aston Martin Vanquish on Instagram in 2017. His ex Kourtney Kardashian was spotted driving the same model as Sofia's and sister Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a different one. In addition, the middle name of Scott and Kourtney's son Reign, the youngest of their three kids, is Aston.