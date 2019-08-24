Prince Andrew Defends Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, issued a personal statement on Saturday over his past dealings with the late Jeffrey Epstein, saying that he never saw him act in any way that led to his arrest for sex crimes.

Epstein, 66, died in jail in what officials said was a suicide earlier this month, weeks after he was indicted and had pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking of dozens of underage girls. U.S. court documents filed several years ago showed that Epstein had in years past spent time with the Duke of York, Queen Elizabeth II's second son, father of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and ex-husband of Sarah, Duchess of York.

"It is apparent to me since the suicide of Mr. Epstein that there has been an immense amount of media speculation about so much in his life," Andrew said in his statement on Saturday, his first comments about Epstein since his death. "This is particularly the case in relation to my former association or friendship with Mr Epstein. Therefore I am eager to clarify the facts to avoid further speculation."

"I met Mr Epstein in 1999," Andrew said in his statement on Saturday. "During the time I knew him, I saw him infrequently and probably no more than only once or twice a year. I have stayed in a number of his residences. At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behavior of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction."