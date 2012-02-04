Basically, Perry had tweeted a photo of herself in full woman-of-the-sea transformation while planking (funny how that's no longer a thing), and Gaga's camp thought she stole their mermaid idea since Mama Monster had already debuted her mermaid alter ego, Yumi, for "Edge of Glory."

But then again, Bette Midler also got on Gaga's case for her copying her disabled mermaid bit.

Anyway, Katy told Marie Claire, "David LaChapelle made the set amazing. It was fun—I got to have purple hair, which foreshadowed the real purple hair I had last fall. It's as if Lisa Frank had done The Little Mermaid." Perry even admitted that she might keep the mermaid costume as an option for next Halloween.

Let's just hope Gaga doesn't have the same idea...