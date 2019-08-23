Hilary Duff Is Returning As Lizzie McGuire In Sequel Series on Disney+

by Lauren Piester | Fri., 23 Aug. 2019 3:38 PM

Lizzie McGuire, Hilary Duff

Disney Channel

This is truly what dreams are made of! 

Hilary Duff is returning as Lizzie McGuire in a sequel of the popular Disney Channel series, set to stream on Disney+. This time, Lizzie is a 30 year-old millennial navigating life in New York City, and the show's original creator Terri Minsky is set to executive produce and serve as showrunner.

The news and more details are expected to be announced at the Disney+ showcase currently going down at Disney's D23 expo in Anaheim, California, so stay tuned!

Duff, 31, currently stars on Younger on TVLand. 

Watch

Hilary Duff Confirms Lizzie McGuire Reboot Conversations

Before you ask, there's no word yet on whether or not Duff will be joined by Adam Lamberg (Gordo), Lalaine (Miranda), Jake Thomas (Matt), or Hallie Todd and Robert Carradine, who played Lizzie's parents. 

Rumors of a potential Lizzie revival have been spoken of before, with Duff telling E! News' Erin Lim in December that there had been "a little bit of conversation" but she thought it was "very far into the distance." 

Turns out it wasn't actually that far! 

