Hilary Duff Is Returning As Lizzie McGuire In Sequel Series on Disney+

This is truly what dreams are made of!

Hilary Duff is returning as Lizzie McGuire in a sequel of the popular Disney Channel series, set to stream on Disney+. This time, Lizzie is a 30 year-old millennial navigating life in New York City, and the show's original creator Terri Minsky is set to executive produce and serve as showrunner.

The news and more details are expected to be announced at the Disney+ showcase currently going down at Disney's D23 expo in Anaheim, California, so stay tuned!

Duff, 31, currently stars on Younger on TVLand.