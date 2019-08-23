by McKenna Aiello | Fri., 23 Aug. 2019 2:08 PM
It looks like Bachelor Nation is about to fly the friendly skies with Peter Weber.
As the powers that be on set of The Bachelor continue narrowing their search for Season 24's lead, E! News can report that the one and only Pilot Pete (as he became affectionately known on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette) will most likely fill the role.
Multiple sources say 28-year-old Peter is the standout option at this point, leaving fellow front runners Mike Johnson, Tyler Cameron and more recent contender Derek Peth in the proverbial dust. As one insider explains, "Pete was always the first pick but producers wanted to see how Paradise went with Mike. They love him but aren't sure if he is ready to carry a whole show."
"It could always change," the source adds, "but Pete's been their pick since Hannah's season ended and Tyler started dating Gigi Hadid." Naturally, we're told Tyler's post-Bachelorette dating endeavors helped boost Pete's case.
And despite fans of the reality TV series lusting over Derek, who was a perfect gentleman when Bachelor in Paradise castmate Demi Burnett broke things off to revisit her relationship with a hometown girlfriend, our sources say it's a "long shot" he'll be chosen.
What's more, rumblings on the internet indicate that a production crew was recently spotted in Peter's Southern California neighborhood. It is important to note, however, that The Bachelor often does test shoots before finalizing and announcing their choice.
A source says the upcoming season officially starts filming in early September, meaning it's only a matter of time before we learn which lucky guy gets to embark on the journey of a lifetime.
And it's safe to say the 1 million Instagram followers he's amassed since appearing on The Bachelorette would agree it's these qualities another source said would make Peter the obvious choice: "He's older, he has a career and he has a great backstory. He can definitely carry a show."
Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. The network does not comment on casting speculation.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?