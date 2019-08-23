Inspiration is all around us!
When Taylor Swift creates new music, life has a habit of influencing the sounds and lyrics you'll hear on her album.
It's certainly the case for her new song "Death By a Thousand Cuts," which is featured on the newly released Lover disc.
"I think that when people make art, other people make art and especially women who make art, I find it highly inspiring," Taylor shared in a new interview with iHeartRadio's Elvis Duran. "I watched this movie on Netflix called Someone Great."
She continued, "I cried watching the movie. For about a week, I start waking up from dreams that I'm living out that scenario—that that's happening to me. I'd have these lyrics in my head based on the dynamics of these characters and I went in the studio with Jack Antonoff."
Someone Great tells the story of a couple who decide to call it quits after nine years. But instead of a salacious breakup or dramatic split, Taylor explains that it's a tale of two characters simply growing apart.
"It's a movie about how she has to end this relationship that she didn't want to end because she's still in love with the person but they just grew apart and he's not a jerk," she explained. "It's just sad because time passed and now we're different people and that is the most devastating thing."
According to Taylor, she expressed her love for the Netflix movie in a previous interview. Director and writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson heard her praise and had to reach out to express gratitude.
"I've been listening to Taylor's music since her very first album. As she grew, I grew. Ebbing and flowing through life; a musical North Star in her catalog. In the fall of 2014 when I was a certifiable basked case wandering around LA in pajamas heartbroken over the boy I'd left behind in New York, 1989 was there like a best friend with a bottle of tequila and a bear hug," Jennifer shared on Instagram. "I found the most comfort in ‘Clean,' a song about rebirth after love lost. It inspired me and Someone Great."
She continued, "And now, in the most surreal, what the f--k is even happening, full circle situation I find myself with a new song that will help me through heartbreak."
The full circle moment is felt by Taylor herself who is touched by the connection being built through art.
"I just wrote a song based on something she made, which she made while listening to something I made, which is the most metta thing that's ever happened to me," Taylor shared with Elvis.
Lover is the Grammy winner's seventh studio album, which features 18 songs including a collaboration with Brendon Urie and the Dixie Chicks.
Since the release Friday morning at midnight, more than a few famous fans have shared their excitement at the album. "I think 'London Boy' is my favorite on Lover. Feels like it's written like a country song buts it's all dressed up like a pop song. Super cool," Ryan Hurd shared on Twitter. Hayley Kiyoko said Taylor was "saving pop music" while Maren Morris simply wrote, "Holy s--t @taylorswift13" with the fire emoji when listening to "The Man."
Close friend Ed Sheeran added on Instagram Stories: "@TaylorSwift released Lover the album today, so many great tunes, on my 2nd listen now, go and check it out on all platforms and have a lil dance x."
Don't mind if we do!