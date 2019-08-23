That's what makes fatherhood beautiful!

It's no secret that Liam Payne likes to keep his family life a bit more on the private side.

But on Friday morning, the former One Direction member took to Instagram and captured a rare father-son moment for fans.

"Twinkle twinkle hand in hand," he wrote on social media while playing the piano with his growing baby boy Bear.

While fans only get to see Bear's hands, it's a special glimpse into Liam's family life that he tries to keep off of social media. In fact, fans got pretty creative when reacting to the post.