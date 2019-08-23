Lindsey Vonn Is Engaged to P.K. Subban

Lindsey Vonn is skiing toward the aisle because she's engaged!

The retired Olympic alpine ski racer is engaged to her ice hockey beau, P.K. Subban, his rep confirmed to E! News. The pair has been going strong for more than a year now with the two making their red carpet debut last June at the 2018 CMT Music Awards.

As the future bride and groom shared with Vogue, they met at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards and later started texting after Vonn became single. On Christmas Day that year, Subban traveled to Colorado, where he not only saw Vonn for the second time in person, but also met her family—and eventually won her heart.