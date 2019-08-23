Dua Lipa Turns 24 and Gets a Birthday Kiss From Anwar Hadid

Happy birthday, Dua Lipa!

The singer turned 24 years old on Thursday and celebrated her big day with Anwar Hadid.

The festivities started in the morning with the 20-year-old model whipping up a pancake breakfast for the birthday girl. Later on, they enjoyed a celebratory dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. with their pals, including Tove Lo and Sarah Hudson. The two-time Grammy winner wore a black mini dress bedazzled with a pair of bright red lips for the outing. During the dinner, the "New Rules" star shared a sweet smooch with her main man.

Later on, they headed to a beach house, where they kept the celebrations going with their friends. The group sang "Happy Birthday" to Dua Lipa and brought her some shots.

However, this wasn't their only day of celebrating. In fact, Anwar helped the artist kick off the celebrations a little early with a birthday cake.

The two sparked romance rumors earlier this summer after they were seen kissing at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London.