K-Pop Boy Band X1 Is Dark And Seductive In Debut Teaser: Watch

Courtesy of Stone Music Entertainment
by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 22 Aug. 2019 11:59 PM
With their debut just around the corner, K-pop boy group X1, formed through the idol reality programme, Produce X 101 has finally showed fans a sneak peek of what's to come.
On 21 August, the group released their mini-album concept trailer titled Quantum Leap in the lead up to their debut which is scheduled for 27 August. The group consists of 11 members in total, namely Kim Yo-Han, Kim Woo-Seok, Han Seung-Woo, Song Hyeong-Jun, Cho Seung-Youn, Son Dong-Pyo, Lee Han-Gyul, Nam Do-Hyon, Cha Jun-Ho, Kang Min-Hee and Lee Eun-Sang.
In their concept trailer, X1 displayed a darker, more mysterious vibe with lots of edgy editing, smoke and lights over an ominous sounding EDM track. The members wore lots of red and black with leather accents and accessories, signalling a powerful concept. Fans speculate that the title track of their mini-album called Emergency: Quantum Leap might feature a strong EDM sound.
Watch the full trailer below:
It's great to see the X1 boys push through the Produce X 101 alleged vote manipulation scandal that has been making headlines all over the world. Unfortunately, the group did hit a couple of bumps due to the reality show scandal. According to South Korean news outlet Sports Chosun, the group has had difficulty landing sponsorship deals as brands are wary to invest in the group.
A brand representative stated in the interview, "The negative issue has spread very widely. It is impossible for us not to care about consumers' reactions. This is a situation that is not easily interfered based on a business' position. Perhaps later we will try to reconsider it, but the present time is the period of canceling the plan, not suspending the discussion."
Hopefully, X1 can overcome his obstacle after they officially debut and show the world what they've got.
X1 will officially debut via their showcase concert, "Premier Show-Con" at 8 pm (KST) August 27 at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.
