K-Pop Boy Band X1 Is Dark And Seductive In Debut Teaser: Watch

With their debut just around the corner, K-pop boy group X1, formed through the idol reality programme, Produce X 101 has finally showed fans a sneak peek of what's to come.

On 21 August, the group released their mini-album concept trailer titled Quantum Leap in the lead up to their debut which is scheduled for 27 August. The group consists of 11 members in total, namely Kim Yo-Han, Kim Woo-Seok, Han Seung-Woo, Song Hyeong-Jun, Cho Seung-Youn, Son Dong-Pyo, Lee Han-Gyul, Nam Do-Hyon, Cha Jun-Ho, Kang Min-Hee and Lee Eun-Sang.

In their concept trailer, X1 displayed a darker, more mysterious vibe with lots of edgy editing, smoke and lights over an ominous sounding EDM track. The members wore lots of red and black with leather accents and accessories, signalling a powerful concept. Fans speculate that the title track of their mini-album called Emergency: Quantum Leap might feature a strong EDM sound.

Watch the full trailer below: