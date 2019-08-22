Fantastic Beasts' Claudia Kim Has A New Boo! Here's What You Need To Know

Love is in the air for Korean actress Claudia Kim!

The Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald actress, who is also known by her Korean name, Kim Soo-hyun, has confirmed that she is currently dating, and the news has been confirmed by her agency, Culture Depot.

"After getting to know each other, Soo-hyun and Cha Min-geun changed their relationship to lovers some time ago," a representative from the agency told local press. "They have a lot of trust in each other as their love grows, so please watch over their relationship warmly."

Her mystery bae Cha Min-guen, is a Korean-American who goes by the name Matthew Shampine. News outlet were quick to confirm the identity of Kim's boyfriend and he is reportedly the general manager of WeWork Korea, according to the Korea Times. It was also reported that Shampine is three years older than Kim.