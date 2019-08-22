E! Celebrity Beauté: How To Achieve's Sara Ali Khan's Youthful Makeup Look

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 22 Aug. 2019 10:09 PM
Born into the world of Bollywood, 24-year-old actress Sara Ali Khan has been blessed with not only talent but also incredibly good genes. Daughter of veteran actors, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, it seems like being a part of India's constantly evolving film industry was destined for this Columbia University graduate.
Her first lead acting role in the 2018 film, Kedarnath was a commercial and critical success that earned her a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Since then, she has been going from strength to strength, starring in Simmba, which was the third highest grossing Hindi film in the world that year. This rising Bollywood star is skilfully selective in terms of the projects she takes on, with only two films under her belt and two more to be be released in 2020.
Khan's fashion style is modern and simple. She has a penchant for athleisure as she is a big advocate for weight-training and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This contemporary aesthetic is reflected in her beauty looks too. Often times, Khan opts for a very simple eye, nude lips framed by her cascading locks. When she does wear colour on her eyes, it is usually in soft shades of pink and bronze which will naturally bring out her eyes. It's great for everyday and suits just about anyone.
Find out how you can achieve Sara Ali Khan's youthful makeup look below:
1. A full face is not necessary for everyday. Just like Khan, keep it minimal by skipping foundation and going straight in with concealer. Target the under-eyes and any discolouration for an even but skin-like complexion.
2. Set the concealer with a light dusting of loose setting powder to prevent any creasing throughout the day.
3. Start of the eye look with a skintone transition shade, buffed into the crease before placing a light pink shade all over the eyelid. Buff the edges out in order to diffuse any harsh lines and then focus the pink shade lightly on the lower lash line.
4. To add a little pizzazz to the look, dab on a glittery eyeshadow topper in a pink-champagne shade with your fingers or a flat-shader brush. Focus the sparkle on the ball of the eyelid.
5. Opt for a brown liquid eyeliner to define the lashline without looking too harsh. Simply go over the lashline without winging out for a simpler, cleaner look.
6. Curl the lashes with an eyelash curler before coating the lashes with a lengthening and separating mascara formula.
7. Dust on a glowy pink blush on the apples of the cheeks and then add even more glow with a pink-hued highlighter on the tops of the cheek bones.
8. Finally, finish off the look with your favourite pinkish-nude lippie and a couple generous spritzes of a facial mist.
