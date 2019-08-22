What Are TXT, Everglow and X1's Fans Called? The K-Pop Groups Announce Their Official Fandom Names

It's been a busy week in the world of K-pop, because three of the hottest groups in the industry — TXT, Everglow, and X1 — have officially revealed their fandom names!

Fandoms provide the backbone of every successful K-pop's group's support system, and their names are often intertwined and inspired by the group's own. For example, MONSTA X has their MONBEBEs, BTS has ARMY, BLACKPINK has their BLINKs, and EXO has their EXO-Ls.

If you're a hardcore K-pop fan, then these are the three fandoms you need to keep an eye out for in the future.